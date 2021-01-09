Xbox Console Update Adds Convenient Social Feature

✖

A new Xbox Update Preview released this week to give Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Insiders a taste of a convenient feature being added that looks to be perfect for multitaskers and social players. The feature in question is connected to the Xbox app for mobile devices which, if you aren’t using already, you may be convinced to do so after testing out the update that’s now available for those in the appropriate Xbox Update Preview rings.

Microsoft shared the notes for the latest update on the Xbox site to details how the new “View on Mobile” feature works. It’s a simple feature that’ll make the app much more handy when you want to be doing something on your Xbox but want to handle something on the app that’ll be more intuitive to that platform like chatting with friends.

“Users will notice a new option to ‘View on Mobile’ to complete certain actions in the Guide,” Microsoft’s notes for the update explained. When selected, a notification will be sent to the users’ phone (if they have the Xbox App installed) to complete the action.”

The image below was shared to show what that new feature will look like in the menu. It’s a small change, but it’s one that better connects the app to the console interface and should allow players to have an easier time starting a process on the console and finishing it on the app if the feature is available. Microsoft did not detail all the scenarios in which this feature can be used, but the most apparent advantages of it should be felt when chatting with friends or using the console’s other social features.

(Photo: Microsoft)

Aside from that new feature, the Xbox update included some more fixes for bugs players may have been experiencing. Those fixes deployed in the update can be found below.

Xbox Insider Release Notes

Audio Fixes to address users having no audio (such as Dolby Atmos) when booting up the console.

System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



The Xbox Update Preview with its new social feature is now available to those in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings.