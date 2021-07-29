Xbox Reveals Each of Forza Horizon 5's Distinct Biomes

✖

When Forza Horizon 5 launches on Xbox platforms later this year, the game will take place in Mexico. The country was selected because it features a number of distinct areas, each with their own environments and weather patterns. In total, the game will feature 11 different biomes, and each one will change with the seasons to reflect how it would in the real world. In a new blog post on Xbox Wire, developer Playground Games revealed these biomes, and how the team has been working to offer locations that make the player feel like they're truly exploring the country.

The 11 biomes that players will explore include: Canyon, Tropical Coast, Farmland, Arid Hills, Jungle, Living Desert, Rocky Coast, Sand Desert, Swamp, Urban City of Guanajuato, and Volcano. Each location seems to offer something different. For example, the Volcano biome is the only one where players will encounter snow. Meanwhile, the Tropical Coast biome looks like a perfect vacation spot, but when storm season approaches, it can become far more treacherous! Each biome will also have its own "unique audio," promising different sounds based on location. According to creative director Mike Brown, these biomes will make for a more exciting and varied experience.

"Mexico is almost like the whole world in one country: snowy peaks, tropical jungles, epic canyons, beautiful beaches, ancient architecture, and modern cities. When you add on Mexico’s incredible culture – the music, the art, the history, the people – there is no more exciting location for the Horizon Festival," Brown told Xbox Wire.

All in all, this variety looks incredibly promising! It remains to be seen just how distinct each of the game's biomes will feel, but the diversity in these choices shows why Playground Games chose Mexico for the game. Hopefully Forza Horizon 5 will use the capabilities of the Xbox Series X in a way that makes these locations truly stand out from previous entries!

Forza Horizon 5 will release November 9th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Are you looking forward to Forza Horizon 5? Are you excited by the various biomes that will appear in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!