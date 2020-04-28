Free Xbox Games with Gold for May Revealed

Microsoft announced this week its plans for May’s free Xbox games that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can look forward to getting. Like other months, the games available for free in May consist of two available for the Xbox One and two available for both the Xbox One and Xbox 360. Those games are V-Rally 4, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, Sensible World of Soccer, and Overlord II. The first of those games will be available starting on May 1st and will be available throughout the rest of the month while the other games will be released periodically throughout May.

The announcement was shared on Tuesday as we approach the end of the month just as the free Games with Gold for each month are typically announced. A trailer seen above was released alongside the announcement to introduce people to the games if they weren’t familiar, but we’ve also gotten more details about each one to help subscribers figure out which to play first.

As usual, both of the Xbox One games are the headliners for the offer and encompass some diverse interests. Take V-Rally 4 for example, a simulation game where players tackle different obstacles using a wide array of vehicles.

“Take on the challenges of rallycross, drifts, buggies, and hill climbs in V-Rally 4,” Xbox’s announcement said about the game. “Over 50 famous vehicles are available to customize and race in this demanding simulation. You’ll dominate dangerous roads and hostile conditions as you set off on a spectacular journey across every continent. Let your adrenaline boost your reflexes in this legendary off-road racing game.”

And then there’s Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, a fantasy game which can be played either with friends or solo to give you and your group something new to do since many people are stuck at home burning through their backlog and trying new games.

“Play as the Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent in Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr,” Xbox’s preview of the game read. “Across the far-flung corners of the Warhammer universe, impose the Emperor’s will as you conduct your investigation across multiple planets. Go solo or team up with four friends in visceral combat and purge the chaos lurking behind the walls of the fortress-monastery, Martyr.”

The schedule for the games can be found above. They’re free to keep so long as you download them within their timeframes and stay subscribed to Xbox Live Gold, though that shouldn’t be a problem for most Xbox users.

April’s Games with Gold games are still available, so be sure to download them before they’re gone.

