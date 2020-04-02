New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Now Available for Free

It’s the first day of April, which means the first half of Xbox One‘s free Games With Gold titles are now available. As always, one of these games is an Xbox One game, and the other is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, one of last month’s free games is still available for free, and will be until the middle of the month.

More specifically, right now Xbox Gold subscribers can download the following three games for free: Project Cars 2, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, and Fable Anniversary Collection. And that’s it, there’s no strings attached. As long as you’re an Xbox Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can get all three of these games for free, and play all three as much as you want, as long as you remain an active subscriber.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each. Further, underneath all of this will be information about how long each is free as well.

Project Cars 2

Pitch: “Project CARS 2 is the thrill of intense racing action in beautiful cars at stunning venues. Authentic and intuitive handling, truly dynamic weather, and a wealth of game modes delivers racing fun for everyone.

Available: April 1 – April 30

Fable Anniversary Collection

Pitch: “As the best-selling RPG on the original Xbox, Fable pioneered every player’s choice having a consequence. With Fable Anniversary, a spectacular HD remaster of the original Fable, players will be reminded of why the franchise is so special and unique. All new textures and 3D models, an entirely new lighting system, a slick new interface, achievements, and all of the content from ‘The Lost Chapters,’ make Fable Anniversary the definitive Fable experience for faithful fans and new players alike!”

Available: April 1 – April 15

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

Pitch: “Shantae embarks on her first full HD adventure! When a mysterious crime wave sweeps Sequin Land, it’s up to Half-Genie Hero Shantae to save the day! Use Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack to send monsters flying, or Belly Dance to transform her into more powerful forms! Topple the masterminds behind each criminal caper and prepare for the ultimate showdown against Shantae’s arch nemesis – the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots!”

Available: April 1 – April 15