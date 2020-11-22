Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Is Up to 40% Off for Black Friday

✖

Black Friday is nearly upon us, and while the actual day and date has yet to arrive, the event of it all has yet to stop expanding despite everything -- and in fact, perhaps because of everything, the online-only version of Black Friday is more impressive than ever, and that includes some impressive Xbox deals. Take, for example, the new deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which runs from now until Monday, November 30th. There is perhaps no better time to get in on Xbox's gaming subscription service.

More specifically, specific retailers will have deals beginning today and running through November 30th where customers that buy three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can get up to 40% off the normal total. Normally, three months of the highest Xbox Game Pass tier would run you roughly $45 before tax, but at the maximum deal Xbox is touting, it would instead be around $27. Considering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added EA Play to the mix, that's one heck of a deal.

Save on Xbox Game Pass, new Xbox Wireless Controllers, and tons of games for a limited time with our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Details here: https://t.co/1BsF7YKzYj — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) November 20, 2020

Typically, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

