Xbox Game Pass Adds EA Play for No Extra Cost

Xbox today announced that the popular subscription service Xbox Game Pass is levelling up in the near future thanks to the addition of EA Play to both the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC tiers. Best of all? EA Play is joining these two tiers, leaving out just the basic console service, at no additional cost. No definitive date has been given for EA Play, which was previous EA Access and Origin Access, coming to the service beyond this holiday.

"We are teaming up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday," states Sarah Bond, CVP, Gaming Partnerships & Ecosystem at Microsoft, as part of today's announcement. "This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10. "

IMPORTANT NEWS YOU SHOULD STOP SCROLLING AND READ IT THANKS Starting later this year, @EA Play will be included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & @XboxGamePassPC! that is all pic.twitter.com/zhbUKN3Bjy — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 9, 2020

This, of course, means that popular games from EA franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims will be available when EA Play officially joins the service. "Not only will EA Play titles be available on console and PC," the announcement continues, "this holiday, some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge."

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as does the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. It is currently unclear exactly when EA Play will be joining the service as an additional benefit as the announcement simply states that it is happening this coming holiday season. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

