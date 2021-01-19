New Xbox Game Pass Games Revealed for January

✖

Xbox has today revealed a whole bunch of different video games being added to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service for console, PC, and Android in the near future. This includes the recent reveal of Control being added in addition to other titles like the Yakuza Remastered Collection, Cyber Shadow, and more before January is done.

As has become typical for these sort of Xbox Game Pass announcements, the availability of each title is split across Android, console, and PC with some coming to all three, just two, or only one. It's kind of a convoluted way of doing things, but then, Xbox Game Pass is a convoluted subscription service on paper that works shockingly well in practice. It helps that Xbox is fairly straightforward in how it announces them.

We hate to be the bearers of bad news so we came bearing good news insteadhttps://t.co/9frXOyLjSK pic.twitter.com/CwGnJJfaBz — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 19, 2021

"The world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms," Xbox says of Cyber Shadow, a surprising new release to see on the list. "A desperate plea for help sets Shadow on a journey to uncover what started the path to perpetual ruin. Slash through the techno hordes, leap past traps, and nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity. Only you can unlock the secrets to your clan’s ancient powers in Cyber Shadow, the quintessential Ninja Action game."

Here is the full list in release order:

January 21st Control (PC) Desperados III (Android, Console & PC) Donut County (Android, Console & PC) Outer Wilds (Android)

January 26th Cyber Shadow (Android, Console & PC)

January 28th The Medium (Xbox Series X|S & PC) The Yakuza Remastered Collection (3, 4, and 5) (Android, Console & PC)



The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

