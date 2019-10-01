New Xbox Game Pass Games Announced, Including Dishonored 2

Xbox Game Pass is getting even better this month with the newly announced addition of several titles, including the hit Arkane Studios-developed Dishonored 2. Xbox Wire has revealed a slew of new games joining Microsoft’s gaming subscription service in October, and while there’s a little something for everyone, fans of role-playing games should be especially pleased.

Specifically, Xbox has revealed that Dishonored 2, World War Z, Yooka Laylee, and more are all coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this October. That includes Dishonored 2 on October 3rd, World War Z and Yooka Laylee on October 10th, and Fallout: New Vegas, Felix the Reaper, and Panzer Dragoon Orta on October 17th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, more games are coming soon no, not all of them are pictured below get the full rundown: https://t.co/WUE6c0nS7j pic.twitter.com/ptc2dVttgH — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 1, 2019

For anyone that might not be familiar, here’s how Xbox Wire describes Dishonored 2, which is listed as being Xbox One X enhanced:

“Reprise your role as a supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2, the follow-up to Arkane Studio’s award-winning, first-person action blockbuster, Dishonored. Play the game your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Combine your character’s unique set of powers, weapons, and gadgets leaving the choice in your hands on how to eliminate your enemies and survive in this game’s dangerous world.”

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes World War Z, which is also listed as being Xbox One X enhanced:

“A heart-pounding, co-op third-person shooter for up to four players featuring swarms of zombies as you fight for survival amid an undead apocalypse. As the end looms, a hardened few bands together to defeat the horde and outlive the undead. You can also fight other players for survival across several intense player vs player vs zombies modes to complement the co-op campaign.”

What do you think about the new additions? Are you excited to check any of these out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Xbox Game Pass is available for $9.99 a month. In addition to the pass additions, there will also be a new set of Xbox Game Pass Quests that players can complete in order to earn Microsoft Rewards points. You can read up more about those on the Xbox website right here.