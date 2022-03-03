Xbox Game Pass Adds New Final Fantasy Game

Xbox Game Pass has added a new installment in the Final Fantasy series to the subscription service today. In recent years, Xbox Game Pass has seen a number of titles from the Final Fantasy franchise land on the service at one time or another. And while some of these games have been more popular than others, today’s addition is perhaps one of the lesser-known entries in the longtime RPG series.

As of today, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII has officially come to Xbox Game Pass. The game is the third installment in the Final Fantasy XIII series and brings about the conclusion of the story that began with Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy XIII-2. Lightning Returns is also coming to both Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, which means that all subscribers of the service will be able to gain access to this title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII joining Xbox Game Pass on its own might not make a lot of sense, Square Enix has previously added the two games that preceded it to Game Pass as well. As such, if you have been looking to play the full Final Fantasy XIII series, Game Pass now gives subscribers the ability to download and play all three games.

If you would like to learn more about Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, you can check out a trailer for the game and an accompanying description down below.

“Lightning Returns is the concluding chapter of the Final Fantasy XIII saga and series heroine Lightning’s final battle. The grand finale of the trilogy brings a world reborn as well as free character customization and stunning action based battles.

The world is sinking into a sea of chaos, and in thirteen days, nothing will remain. Though the planet is doomed, there is still hope for those who call it home. After centuries in crystal stasis, a hero has awoken—a legendary warrior on a god-given mission to save the souls of mankind. Her name: Lightning. Blessed with incredible strength and an arsenal of new weapons, she has everything she needs for the coming battle. Everything except time. And now she must make an impossible choice.”