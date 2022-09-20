Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive

A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.

As of today, Bethesda and Arkane Studios have officially released Deathloop on Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass. Unlike many titles that come to Game Pass, Deathloop won't be playable via Xbox One and is instead exclusive to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Additionally, even though the PC version of Deathloop first released last year, Game Pass for PC subscribers can now check the game out for themselves on that platform.

Feels like....like something big is coming....on a specific day....Hmm.... pic.twitter.com/A2bgOwSFWF — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 15, 2022

While this situation with Deathloop and its arrival on Xbox Game Pass might seem unusual, it's not the only case that we've seen in this manner. In fact, earlier this year, Bethesda released Ghostwire Tokyo exclusively on PS5 as well. Much like Deathloop, this exclusivity deal with PlayStation was put in place prior to Bethesda being acquired by Xbox. Luckily for those subscribed to Game Pass, Ghostwire Tokyo should be coming to the service eventually as well, although it likely won't launch until March 2023.

Conversely, if you'd like to learn more about the game, you can check out a description below or read our official review right here.

"Deathloop is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop."