Xbox Game Pass Teased to Get New Game from EA Soon

A game from publisher Electronic Arts that was only released a few months back has been teased to come to Xbox Game Pass soon. Generally speaking, on a long enough timeline, virtually every game from EA ends up coming to Game Pass eventually. This is thanks to Xbox's partnership with EA Play, which is a catalog of EA-published titles that are available for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Now, in the wake of Dead Space joining Xbox Game Pass this past month, it looks as though another EA-developed title could hit the platform shortly.

In a conversation with Windows Central, it was said that Immortals of Aveum, the recent first-person shooter published under the EA Originals banner should be coming to Xbox Game Pass down the road. Released back in August, Immortals of Aveum failed to find much of an audience during its launch window. Now, those at developer Ascendant Studios are looking for new ways to get people to play the game, which has resulted in discussions being had with Microsoft when it comes to Xbox Game Pass.

"Yes, we are talking to them about getting the game onto both of those services. We don't have a date yet, I'm pretty sure it's gonna happen, though," said Ascendant Studios CEO Bret Robbins of bringing Immortals of Aveum not only to Xbox Game Pass, but also PlayStation Plus. "Certainly, those services give you a wider funnel. More people might engage with the game, that's always good."

Again, Immortals of Aveum coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first place isn't a huge shock, but to know that the game might already be on its way to the service only three months after its release is pretty notable. For the time being, there's no way to know when Immortals of Aveum could be joining Game Pass, but we'll update you here on ComicBook.com once we learn more. Until that time, you can find more details on the title via its official trailer and description below.

Immortals of Aveum

"Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss. With legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, he must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future. Master three forces of magic and unleash spells with deadly skill in a game that defies FPS conventions."