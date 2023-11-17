Xbox Game Pass subscribers over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page agree a recent game is a certified "hidden gem." The game in question is an action-RPG that was released on May 4, 2023 by Cococucumber. And at the moment of its release it was available via Xbox Game Pass, and has been ever since then. And according to Metacritic, the Xbox console exclusive isn't that great. Depending on the version of the game, it has a 61 and a 68 on Metacritic. These aren't great scores, but Xbox Game Pass subscribers over on Reddit seem to disagree with these scores. The mystery game in question is Ravenlok.

One of the top posts this week on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page is a post calling the game a "hidden gem." The post has hundreds of votes up and many comments echoing the sentiment. Of course, not everyone agrees, but according to many, the game should not be overlooked.

"I enjoyed Ravenlok. Chill, pretty short, very easy (I played on hard and died once the entire playthrough). Story is fine, loved the graphical style. Had a lot of fun playing it," reads one of these comments.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can read more about it below and check out a trailer for it. How long it's going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. It's been available for a while, but there's no word of its leaving. As long as it is available via the subscription service, it's available to subscribers to buy with a 20 percent discount.

"A fairytale action RPG," reads an official description of the game. "After stumbling upon a magical mirror, Ravenlok finds herself pulled away from reality and into a land shrouded in darkness, cursed by the corruption of the Caterpillar Queen. Rising to the occasion, she challenges fearsome foes to save the fallen kingdom in an unforgettable, action-packed adventure."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Meanwhile, for more coverage not just on Xbox Game Pass, but everything that falls under the Xbox umbrella, click here.