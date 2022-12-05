New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release

A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.

In a new update from Microsoft recently, it was revealed that Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition won't be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the original date that it was planned for. Originally, Hot Wheels Unleashed was expected to hit Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud next week on December 15th. Now, Microsoft has said that the game's arrival will be delayed for a reason that wasn't disclosed. Fortunately, this delay doesn't seem like it will be a lengthy one, as Microsoft explained that it will have more to share on Hot Wheels Unleashed and its launch on Xbox Game Pass soon enough.

update⚠️ Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition is going to take a little longer than the originally-announced December 15th release date. we’ll share more info on the new date as soon as we can! — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 2, 2022

As mentioned, this whole situation is a bit odd, primarily because Xbox Game Pass releases often don't fall prey to delays like this. Typically, the only time in which forthcoming additions to Game Pass would be pushed back is if they happened to be day-one arrivals on the service and their actual launch dates got delayed. With this in mind, it does beg the question of what happened behind the scenes to lead to Hot Wheels Unleashed getting kicked a bit further back than expected. Either way, Unleashed is still confirmed to be coming to Game Pass eventually, so this matter shouldn't be a big deal in the long run.

Does this delay of Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition on Xbox Game Pass impact you at all? And what do you think about the other slate of titles that are hitting the Xbox subscription program this month? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.