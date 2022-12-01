Xbox Game Pass Getting Star Wars, The Walking Dead Games and More in December

Xbox Game Pass revealed this week the first wave of December's games that'll join the Game Pass catalog, games that include hits from The Walking Dead and Star Wars series as well as some day-one releases. These reveals follow a tease from Wednesday that suggested we'd be getting a Star Wars game – Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, to be exact. It turns out that the predictions based around that tease were correct with 10 more games also confirmed for Xbox Game Pass for the first weeks of December.

The 11 games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month with some of them available right now are Eastward, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Hello Neighbor 2, Chained Echoes, Metal: Hellsinger, High On Life, Potion Craft, Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition, and Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan. Of those games, the first three are available right now, and the day-one releases include Hello Neighbor 2, Chained Echoes, and High on Life.

Full details on what platforms these games will be available on as well as the dates that they'll come to Xbox Game Pass can be found below:

First Xbox Game Pass Games for December

Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC) – Available Today

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 6

Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 6

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 8

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – December 8

High On Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 13

Potion Craft (Console and PC) – December 13

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 15

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 15

Of those games and particularly the day-one releases, High on Life is likely one that many will have their eyes on since it's the new game from Justin Roiland, the creator of Rick and Morty. It'll only be available on Xbox platforms and on the PC, so if you've got Game Pass, you're already set to play it this month.

The second wave of December's Game Pass games should be announced around the middle of the month.