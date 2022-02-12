Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Game Not Even Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have five new games, including one brand new release and one game that isn’t even entirely out yet. Of these five games, four are coming to all versions of the subscription service no matter the platform, however, one of the five games, the aforementioned brand new release, has only been added to the console versions of the subscription service and that’s because it’s exclusive to Xbox consoles. It’s not available on PC at all.

As always, we don’t know how long any of these games are going to be available through the subscription service as Xbox does not divulge this information. The brand new release only on console, CrossfireX, may be a permanent addition considering its western release was aided by Xbox, but if this is the case, it hasn’t been confirmed. Whatever the case, as long as it’s available via the subscription service, and as long as any of the games below are available via the subscription service, each is available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about each new Xbox Game Pass game and check out a trailer for each new addition as well:

Besiege (Game Preview): “Besiege is a physics-based building game in which you construct medieval siege engines. Battle your way through a 54 level single-player campaign, unleash chaos with your friends in multiplayer, create your own worlds with the level editor, customize your game with mods through the workshop.”

CrossfireX (Brand New Release) (Console Only): “The legendary franchise comes to Xbox in a fast-paced first-person shooter with modern & classic multiplayer modes and a cinematic campaign that drops you in the middle of a global conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions.”

Skul: The Hero Slayer: “Guide ‘Skul’ on his quest to single-handedly take on the Imperial Army and rescue his King from captivity, in an action-packed rogue-lite 2D platformer for the ages.”

Edge of Eternity: “Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene on their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion in this grand tale of hope and sacrifice, created by a small team of passionate JRPG lovers.”

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom: “Battle hordes of zombies and monsters in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a semi-open-world action RPG that tells a new story in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June or Dirk, you’ll explore zombie-infested streets on your quest to stop Malondre, a powerful adversary from obtaining the Staff of Doom.”

Xbox Game Pass can be had for $10 or $15 a month. The former $10 version nets you basic ol’ Xbox Game Pass. The latter gets you Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of perks and limited-time offers. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.