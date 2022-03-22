Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Highly Rated PlayStation Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass has three new games, including one highly-rated PlayStation console exclusive that other than PC has only been available via PS4 and PlayStation Vita until today. Two of these three games have been added to all versions of the subscription service (Cloud, Console, and PC) across both tiers (Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). The third, while available across both tiers, has only been added via console. And of course, all three games are limited-time additions, though how limited this window is, we don’t know.

The most notable of these three games is the aforementioned PlayStation console exclusive, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, which debuted back in 2017 via Spike Chunsoft. To this date, we don’t know how the game performed commercially, but it did well critically, earning an 87 on Metacritic. The other new games are Kraken Academy!! and Tainted Grail: Conquest. The former is a brand new release out today while the latter just came to Xbox today but has been on PC since last year.

Below, you can read more about all three games and check out trailers for all three games:

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games: “Kidnapped and taken to an unfamiliar location, nine people find themselves forced to participate in a diabolical Nonary Game by an enigmatic mastermind called Zero. Why were they there? Why were they chosen to put their lives on the line as part of a dangerous life and death game? Who can be trusted? Tensions rise as the situation becomes more and more dire, and the nine strangers must figure out how to escape before they wind up dead.”

Kraken Academy!!: “Make friends, free spirits and make sure that the world doesn’t end! Welcome to Kraken Academy, a technicolor fever dream that for legal reasons can only be described as “technically a school.” Join forces with a magical kraken to manipulate a time loop and save the world.”

Tainted Grail: Conquest: “A unique, infinitely replayable, story-driven hybrid between a deck-building Roguelike and an RPG game. Explore the ever-changing maps, fight with deadly enemies, and learn what happened to the cursed island of Avalon.”

Now that all three of these games are available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can now purchase all three games with a special 20 percent discount. Once each game leaves the subscription service, this discount will vanish.