9 Xbox Game Pass Games Are Leaving Today, Including Some Good Ones

Nine Xbox Game Pass games are leaving the Xbox and PC subscription service today, and some of the games departing are notable. With each game leaving, the opportunity to buy each game with a special 20 percent discount has vanished for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. And as always, there's no word of when or if any of these games will return. It's not impossible, as some games have left and returned, but it's not common, and when it does happen, a substantial amount of time lapses between the two events.

Of the nine games leaving, four, in particular, are fairly noteworthy because they are fairly good, and in some cases, some of the best games in their respective genres. In other words, almost 50 percent of the games leaving are going to miss by not every subscriber, but definitely some.

Below, you can find every game leaving the subscription service, and for the more notable games, you will also find a trailer and information about said game.

Sid Meier's Civilization 6

About: "Civilization VI is the newest installment in the award winning Civilization Franchise. Expand your empire, advance your culture and go head-to-head against history's greatest leaders. Will your civilization stand the test of time?"

Argami 2

About: "You are one of the last elite warriors of your kin, the Aragami. Victims of a supernatural affliction which corrodes the body and devours the mind, the Aragami control Shadow Essence – a mystical power which grants the ability to control the shadows. With this power the Aragami carry out their tasks and quests – assignments made all along the valley to ensure the subsistence of the village and to free the Aragami enslaved by the invader armies."

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

About: "Welcome to a new world of Danganronpa, and prepare yourself for the biggest, most exhilarating episode yet. Set in a "psycho-cool" environment, a new cast of 16 characters find themselves kidnapped and imprisoned in a school. Inside, some will kill, some will die, and some will be punished. Reimagine what you thought high-stakes, fast-paced investigation was as you investigate twisted murder cases and condemn your new friends to death."

Metal: Hellsinger

About: "Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance. Become The Unknown, and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell. Destroy the demon hordes and their leaders to set yourself up for an epic showdown with The Red Judge herself."

Other Games Leaving

Amazing Cultivation Simulator



DC League Of Super-Pets: The Adventures Of Krypto & Ace



Fuga: Melodies Of Steel



Tainted Grail: Conquest



Train Sim World 3



Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.