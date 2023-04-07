Xbox Game Pass: 3 Biggest Games Being Added Soon
Microsoft has revealed the first batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in April. There should be more games coming toward the end of the month, but these games have not been revealed yet. In the meantime, we have gone ahead and highlighted the three biggest and most notable games currently slated to be added to the subscription service this month. Unfortunately, one of the three games features is locked behind an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription as it's set to be made available via EA Play.
One each of the three games below is made available via Xbox Game Pass, each will then be available to purchase outright and permanently with a 20 percent discount. This offer will only be available to Game Pass subscribers, and only as long as each game is available via the subscription service. And the same offer applies to all related DLC.
Below, you can check out all three games in question. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description for each game.
Ghostwire: Tokyo
About: "Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city. Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo's population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo."
Release: April 12 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Minecraft Legends
About: "Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game. Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it's up to you to inspire your allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the Overworld!"
Release: April 18 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
NHL 23
About: "It's time to grab your friends, hit the ice, and make history. Experience the most connected Chel yet with the addition of women's players in Ultimate Team and cross-platform matchmaking."
Release: April 13 (Console) (Game Pass Ultimate)