Xbox Unveils Special Series X Console for Fallout Show

Prime Video's highly-anticipated Fallout show is on the horizon, bringing a new addition to the lore of the beloved video game franchise. The live-action Fallout series has already launched some impressive collaborations to get fans excited — and it looks like the latest context will especially delight gamers. On Monday, Xbox revealed a new Fallout sweepstakes, the grand prize of which is a custom Xbox Series X and controller inspired by the series. The prize also includes a custom Fort Knox vault to store the Xbox console and controller.

The Fallout contest will be held until April 14th. Fallout fans will need to follow the official Xbox account and retweet the below post for a chance to win.

What Is the Fallout TV Show About?

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The Fallout series will star Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Is the Fallout TV Show Canon?

In the lead-up to the premiere of the Fallout television series, the series' cast and crew have confirmed that it is canonical to the universe of the video games. Some have even gone so far as to label it as the fifth flagship installment of Fallout, instead of a live-action adaptation of any of the saga's existing story.

"We didn't start from a place of characters from the games. We set things after," co-showrunner Graham Wagner explained in a roundtable interview late last year. "We kind of told ourselves, 'This is Fallout 5, this is just another installation, and we're starting with fresh snow.' But as things go on, things go on. So yeah, again, I am really desperate not to spoil stuff, leave it at that I guess."

Fallout is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 12th.