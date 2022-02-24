Xbox Game Pass Adds Popular Sports Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC have three new games to enjoy. One of these games is console only, while the other two are PC only. The game teased in the headline, the popular sports game, is the console addition. Whether you’re on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you can now enjoy Super Mega Baseball 3, an arcadey take on baseball, and really the only competent baseball game currently on the market other than MLB The Show, but that’s far more sim than arcadey. Meanwhile, the other new PC-only games are Galactic Civilizations III, a popular strategy game, and Roboquest, an FPS roguelite that’s not even out yet.

As always, there’s no information on how long any of these three games will be available via Xbox Game Pass. As long as they are available with the subscription service though, each will be available to purchase with a 20 percent, for subscribers that is. And of course, if your subscription lapses during this time, you will lose access to any game downloaded through the subscription service unless bought outright.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game:

Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console): “Run up the score in a relaxed slugfest or push the limits of your reflexes in this refined baseball simulator. The third entry in the series features all-new Franchise and Online Leagues modes, major graphical enhancements, and on-field additions including pickoffs and situational player traits.”

Roboquest (PC, Game Preview): “Roboquest is a fast FPS Roguelite in a scorched futureworld. You’re a rebooted Guardian, ready to kick some metal ass! Fight with your buddy or by yourself and annihilate hordes of deadly bots in ever-changing environments.”

Galactic Civilizations III (PC): “Build a civilization that will stand the test of time in the largest space-based strategy game ever! Choose from dozens of unique races and make a name for yourself across the galaxy through diplomacy, espionage, technological advances, and more.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.