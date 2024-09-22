Xbox Game Pass Users Threaten to Cancel Their Subscription: "Worst Month in the History of Game Pass"

Some Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are threatening to cancel their subscription service after what they deem to be the "worst month in the history of Game Pass." This is may sound like a hyperbolic take, but that would suggest it is uncommon, and it isn't. Not only has September been light on major additions, but day one games as well. Meanwhile, some of the more compelling games that have been added have been PC only, leaving console players -- who pay more -- in the cold. Making all of this worse, the subscription service has lost better games this month than it has added.

The selection of games will vary depending on taste, but generally this month's biggest new games include Frostpunk 2 (PC only), Age of Mythology: Retold (PC only), Rider's Republic, and Wargroove 2. These are hardly headliner games, two of them are PC only, and three of them are strategy games, a fairly niche genre.

Meanwhile, on the final day of last month Atomic Heart left. This was followed by Payday 3 and Slime Rancher 2 and more in the middle of the month. That's not all though. 10 more games are leaving before the end of the month, including Gotham Knights, Loop Hero, The Walking Dead, Valheim, and a Warhammer 40k game. This means in September, Xbox Game Pass lost 16 games and only added seven games, none of which have been added to the standard tier of the subscription service.

As you would expect, all of this has left Xbox Game Pass subscribers -- especially on console -- quite unhappy. Some are even threatening to cancel their subscriptions after this month.

"Yeah this s**t just isn't worth it anymore, I'm seriously close to cancelling my subscription," writes on subscriber over on Reddit. "Yikes.. haven't really enjoyed Game Pass lately. Thank God for Mafia because it's been a while since I personally have been excited for any game coming," adds a second subscriber.

A third subscriber adds: "Worst month in the history of Game Pass. I didn't care in the slightest for any of those titles. And even if i did, what's with all this strategy, RTS games? Like, this month had zero variety. And they have been sitting on that Activision-Blizzard stash for far too long"

Of course, it is worth noting that Tokyo Game Show is set to go down later this month between September 26 to September 29. It is possible there will be some surprise additions during the show. If there isn't, then Xbox Game Pass may lose some subscribers.