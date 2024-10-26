Xbox Game Pass Users Warned “Don’t Sleep” On New Horror Game Added for Halloween

Xbox Game Pass recently added one of the best horror games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Ahead of Halloween, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have warned fellow subscribers, via Reddit, not to sleep on this game, which may be flying under the radar of some because it is not the biggest or most AAA game on the subscription service.

With Halloween right around the corner, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a few horror games to choose from if they are looking to spend no extra money this spooky holiday season. One of the best options, according to subscribers themselves, is Inscryption, the 2021 deck-building roguelike with horror elements from developer Daniel Mullins Games — the studio also known for Pony Island and The Hex — and publisher Devolver Digital.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page this week is a post urging subscribers to play the game, calling it both “great” and “unique.”

Of course, a post like this in isolation is not that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post, plus many of the comments, echo the sentiment.

“I’ve never been into deck builder type games but the delivery of this one just was just so good. the horror, the mystery, the gameplay. Loved it,” reads the top comment on the post. “Top ten, maybe top five of all time for me,” reads another comment.

These user reviews are backed by the game’s critical reviews. To this end, it boasts a very strong 87 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam it has the highest rating a game can earn on Steam, which is “Overwhelmingly Positive.” This is thanks to 96 percent of 111,331 user reviews rating the game positively.

“From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind-melting, self-destructing love letter to video games,” reads an official blurb about the game from those unfamiliar with it. “Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscribed upon the cards…”

Those on Xbox Game Pass that decide to check out based on these recommendations, should expect a game that is about 12 to 15 hours long, on average. Completionists will need closer to 30 hours with the game though.

How long the game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass though, we don’t know. It is a not permanent addition, but when exactly it will be pulled from the subscription service, Microsoft has not divulged.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.