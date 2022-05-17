Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 12 More Games in May 2022

✖

Xbox Game Pass has today revealed the final slate of titles that subscribers on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and cloud devices will be able to access before May comes to a close. In total, Microsoft is adding 12 new games to Game Pass before the end of the month. Combined with the seven titles that have already come to the service in the past couple of weeks, this makes the Xbox Game Pass offering for May one of the more extensive lineups that we've seen so far in 2022.

Of the 12 games landing on Xbox Game Pass soon, five of these titles are actually coming to the subscription platform today. The other seven will then be rolling out within the next 10 days, which means that all of these games in question will be available to download and play for no cost before long.

Here's the full slate of games landing on Xbox Game Pass starting today and extending through the end of the month:

Her Story (PC) – May 17



Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 17



Little Witch in the Woods (Console and PC) – May 17



Skate (Cloud) – May 17



Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 17



Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 19



Vampire Survivors (PC) – May 19



Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 24



Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – May 24



Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) – May 26



Cricket 22 (PC) – May 27



Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27





As we have come to expect from Xbox Game Pass, perhaps the best thing about this lineup is the sheer number of different genres that are covered. In addition to having a new shooter, some classic arcade games, and a beloved sports title, there are also adventure titles and strategy games on this list. If there's not something here that catches your interest in some way, it would honestly be a bit surprising.

What are your thoughts on all of these new games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future? Does any specific game on this lineup stand out to you? Share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.