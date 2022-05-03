Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of New Games for May 2022

✖

Xbox Game Pass has revealed the first wave of titles that will be coming to the subscription service to kick off May 2022. As we have come to expect from Game Pass, Xbox tends to release new games on the platform each month in two different waves. And while we still don't know what titles will be coming in the latter portion of May, we now know what to look forward to in the coming days.

Detailed on the Xbox website today, it was revealed that seven new games in total are slated to come to Game Pass over the next nine days. These new additions begin rolling out as early as today and will continue later this week on May 5th. Perhaps best of all, the majority of these games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month happen to be day one releases, which is something that a number of subscribers are often happy about.

Here's the full slate of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass along with their arrival dates and platforms of availability:

Loot River (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 3



Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 5



Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 5



Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 10



Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 10



This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 10



NHL 22 (Console) – May 12



When it comes to the games on this list that are day one additions to Xbox Game Pass, that slate includes Loot River, Trek to Yomi, Citizen Sleeper, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. While many of these games might be a bit lesser known to a wide audience, it's great to see that Xbox has been able to snag so many day one additions for Game Pass in May. Whether or not this will continue in the back half of the month remains to be seen, but this is a strong start for the service in the coming weeks.

What do you think about this new lineup of titles joining Xbox Game Pass this month? Does anything stand out to you in this group?