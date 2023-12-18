Xbox Game Pass Announces Final Departures of 2023

Xbox Game Pass has two more games leaving before the end of the year. More specifically, it has two more games leaving on December 31. Thankfully for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, neither game is notable. In fact one of the two games has since gone free-to-play since being added, so it leaving the subscription service does not matter at all. The other game costs $24.99 though. However, until it leaves Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can cop it outright with a 20 percent discount.

The now free-to-play game is Naraka: Bladepoint from developer 24 Entertainment and publisher NetEase. It was released in 2021 and is quite popular, but again it is now a free download. Meanwhile, the other game is Monster Train from developer Shiny Shoe and publisher Good Shepard Entertainment. It debuted in 2020 and isn't as popular, but is a bit of a cult hit with a very positive reception. That said, it's a fairly niche game, hence why it is more of a cult hit, so it may not resonate with all that check it out.

Below, you can read more about both games and check out trailers for both games:

Monster Train:

About: "Monster Train is a strategic roguelike deck building game with a twist. Set on a train to hell, you'll use tactical decision making to defend multiple vertical battlegrounds. With real time competitive multiplayer and endless replayability, Monster Train is always on time."

Naraka: Bladepoint:

About: "Dive into the legends of the Far East in Narak: Bladepoint ; team up with your friends in fast-paced melee fights for a Battle Royale experience unlike any other. Heroes from all over the world have gathered on Morus Island, where two ancient gods collided eons ago – creating the Mask of Immortality: an artifact of legendary power. You are one such hero, ready to face many others on your way to claim it."

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and for more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.