Next-Gen Xbox Will Be Cheaper Than PS6, Claims Rumor

According to a new rumor, the next-gen Xbox will be cheaper in price than the PS6. If this is true, it will be the first time since the Xbox 360 and PS3 era that Xbox has delivered a next-gen console to market cheaper than its space competitor. The PS4 was notably cheaper than the Xbox One, and this generation the PS5 and Xbox Series X came in at the same price, unless you got the digital PS5, which is cheaper than both. Of course, there is also the Xbox Series S, which is $200 cheaper than the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it is so much weaker that there's hardly no point in drawing a comparison. All of that said, it would be a big deal if Xbox could deliver its next-gen console at a friendlier price point than the PS6, assuming the tech trade-off isn't too steep to facilitate this.

The rumor comes the way of YouTuber Red Gaming Tech, a source some consider reliable. According to the YouTuber, the next Xbox is coming in 2026, before the PS6. If you have deja vu it is because many have started to say this about the next Xbox console, which the world previously believed was coming in 2028, alongside the PS6, due to leaked Microsoft documents.

Red Gaming Tech alleges that the console will be powered by a Zen 5 CPU because of this earlier release date. This will almost certainly be weaker than what the PS6 uses. The question is how much weaker will it be and how noticeable will the impact on games be? Whatever the case, if this happens, it will save Xbox some money on costs, which is how the console will ship cheaper than the PS6.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Say everything is 100 percent accurate, it doesn't mean it will stay this way. Things change over time. We now for a fact that the plan was to ship the next Xbox in 2028, and this may still be the plan, but not if this rumor is true. And if this rumor is true it is a testament to how things change and just because something is accurate at one point doesn't mean it will always be accurate.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft/Xbox have not touched any of the various reports about its future hardware. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.