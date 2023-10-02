Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing 6 Games in October

Xbox is gearing up to remove six games from Game Pass in the middle of this month.

Microsoft has revealed that six titles that are currently part of Xbox Game Pass will soon be leaving the subscription platform later in October. Over the past month, Game Pass subscribers have received a number of high-profile games that have included Starfield, Cocoon, Payday 3, and as of tomorrow, Gotham Knights. Despite adding so many notable games in recent weeks, these arrivals won't come with a few losses.

Departing in the middle of October, Xbox Game Pass will be removing Trek to Yomi, The Legend of Tianding, Eville, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion from the console and PC tiers of the service. In addition, Overwhelm and Shenzhen I/O will both be leaving the PC-only section of Xbox Game Pass. Of this slate, Trek to Yomi might be the most notable project as it comes from publisher Devolver Digital. All in all, though, none of these games that are set to depart are likely a huge deal breaker for subscribers.

Per usual, if you're upset to see any of these titles being removed from Game Pass, you can buy them outright at 20% off their normal value while they're still part of the service. And if you'd like to learn more about all of these games, you can get a look at each below.

Trek to Yomi

"As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward."

Eville

"Betray your friends – and lie your way to victory. In the multiplayer social deduction game Eville you find yourself in a village riddled by a series of murders. Some say it might have been you – or was it? Convince others you're not a murderer to stay alive!"

The Legend of Tianding

"Play as Liao Tianding (AKA. Liāu Thiam-Ting), vigilante of Taipei city and wanted by the Colonial Japanese authorities. Rob the rich, feed the poor, and fight for justice in the streets of early 20th century Taipei as Taiwan's legendary outlaw. Based on real events, real people and real situations, The Legend of Tianding is an exploration of a place and time often overlooked and presented in the style of Traditional Chinese Manga."

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

"Take control of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from your home, you must go on an epic quest to pay back your massive debt to Mayor Onion. Garden tools to solve plantastic puzzles, meet eccentric vegetables and fruits, and take on treacherous fights against animals both big and small. Along the journey uncover what's spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government!"

Overwhelm

"You're outnumbered, low on ammunition and the paranoia sets in. This is an action horror-world where enemies get power-ups and you don't. Overwhelm is an action horror-world platformer where enemies power-up and you don't."

Shenzhen I/O

"Build circuits using a variety of components from different manufacturers, like microcontrollers, memory, logic gates, and LCD screens. Write code in a compact and powerful assembly language where every instruction can be conditionally executed."