New Xbox Game Pass Announcement Leaves Subscribers Confused

A recent announcement from Microsoft tied to Xbox Game Pass has left fans a bit puzzled. Oftentimes, when Xbox announces future titles that are coming to Game Pass, it doesn’t do so until the month that they’re about to roll out. Although there are some exemptions to this rule, this is more often than not what subscribers have come to expect. As luck would have it though, Microsoft happened to today unveil one of its first additions to Game Pass in 2024, but soon after ran back this revelation, leaving fans confused with what to believe.

In a new post on Xbox’s official website today, it was said that Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler 2 would be coming to Xbox Game Pass in early 2024. Originally, Octopath Traveler 2 was confirmed to be heading to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S this past week after first coming to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC in early 2023. However, when Octopath was first revealed to be heading to Xbox, the title’s launch on Game Pass wasn’t confirmed, which means that today’s news of its implementation on the service was new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Strangely, not long after Microsoft said that Ocopath Traveler 2 would join Xbox Game Pass next year, it updated its blog post to remove this mention. Microsoft noted that this info was “included in error” which doesn’t outright shoot down the possibility of Octopath Traveler 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass. Currently, some fans believe that Square Enix’s RPG might have simply been announced for Game Pass far earlier than it was supposed to. Only time will tell if this proves to be true, but for now, many Game Pass subscribers aren’t sure what to make of this situation.

What Is Octopath Traveler 2?

As mentioned, Octopath Traveler 2 is a sequel to the original Octopath Traveler which was at first an exclusive title for Nintendo Switch when it arrived in 2018. In the years since landing on Switch, Square Enix has brought the game elsewhere and eventually released a sequel earlier in 2023. Even though Xbox users have had to wait a bit longer than they would have liked to play the title, it’s set to hit Xbox in the first months of 2024.

To learn more about Octopath Traveler 2, you can find additional info on the game below.

“The story takes place in Solistia, a land comprising an eastern and western continent divided by the sea. It is a bustling era, wherein large vessels navigate busy sea routes and the power of steam gives birth to new technologies. Some people thrill to glamorous stars of the stage and industry, while others are brought to tears by war, plague, and poverty. In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey. Embark on an adventure all your own.”

Features