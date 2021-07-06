Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 More Games Soon

✖

Xbox confirmed on Tuesday a few more games that’ll soon be added to the Xbox Game Pass service. Six more games in total were announced with all but one of them coming to the cloud version of Xbox Game Pass while half of them will come to consoles and PC, too. The first of the games will be added on July 8th with the rest landing in Xbox Game Pass within the first half of the month.

The six games announced in Tuesday’s reveal are Dragon Quest Builders 2, Tropico 6, UFC 4, Bloodroots, Farming Simulator 19, and The Medium. If several of those games such as The Medium sound familiar to subscribers, that’s likely because they’ve already been in the service and are just now being extended to the cloud version. The Medium, for example arrived in Xbox Game Pass as soon as it launched towards the beginning of the year.

Letting you know in advance so you can plan accordingly https://t.co/6QMZTt9y5a pic.twitter.com/tAvssTFoZp — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 6, 2021

Dates for when each of the games will be added to Xbox Game Pass can be found below along with details on what platforms they’ll be available for whenever they’re added.

Xbox Game Pass Games for July

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud) – July 8

Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 8

UFC 4 (Console) EA Play – July 8

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 15

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15

The Medium (Cloud) ID@Xbox – July 15

As is the case with any of these Xbox Game Pass announcements, new games being added means that a couple of them will be removed, too. While UFC 4 is being added, EA Sports UFC and EA Sports UFC 2 will be removed on July 14th. Endless Space 2, Downwell, and CrossCode will similarly be removed on July 15th.

Since the new Xbox Game Pass games for July will come as late as July 15th as far as this first round of announcements goes, that means we can expect yet another set of games to arrive in the second half of the month. Part two of July’s Xbox Game Pass games should be announced within the next two weeks or so with the rest of the games added before the month concludes.