Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August

Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.

Of the games releasing in this next wave, half of them will be available on day one via Xbox Game Pass. Those games are Midnight Fight Express, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Immortality, and Tinykin. You can see those listed below alongside the rest of the games, the dates the games will release, and the platforms they'll be available on.

Remaining Xbox Game Pass Games for August

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available today

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 23

Exapunks (PC) ID@Xbox – August 25

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

Tinykin (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – August 30

Looking at that lineup, Immortals Fenyx Rising is probably the one that'll be most recognizable given that it's a Ubisoft title. It's a game based around Greek mythology and attracted comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild even if it deviated from that formula on its own.

"Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life," a preview of the game read. "Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods' last hope."

The new Xbox Game Pass games for August will be added to the service from today until August 30th at which point we'll be able to look forward to a new batch of games planned for September.