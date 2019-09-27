Xbox Game Pass Adds Three New Games, Including Popular LEGO Game

Xbox Game Pass has added another three games to its vast library for both Xbox One and PC subscribers to enjoy, right now. Well, technically, there’s three games for Xbox One Game Pass, but for PC Game Pass, there’s only two new games. That said, the three additions are once again solid, though there probably isn’t anything this time around that’s absolutely going to blow your lederhosen off. So, what are the games? Well Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One have Bad North: Jotun Edition, LEGO Worlds, and Dirt Rally 2.0 to look forward to. As you may know, the latter of the three games actually only released this past February, so it’s still pretty new. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are getting the same games, minus LEGO Worlds.

All three games are available to download as you read this. For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a $10 monthly subscription that gives you unlimited access to hundreds of games that are constantly being updated with weekly additions and monthly subtractions. In addition to all of this, you get exclusive discounts, day-one access to all Microsoft published games, and sometimes even early access to certain titles, like Gears 5 earlier this month. Below the following tweet, you can read more about each title, and also watch a trailer of each as well.

The team here at Xbox Game Pass is proud to present… more games (and you can download them remotely with our mobile app: https://t.co/pFFOZhpemp) pic.twitter.com/rkzTEZEyUy — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 26, 2019

LEGO WORLDS – “LEGO Worlds is an open environment of procedurally-generated Worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks which you can freely manipulate and dynamically populate with LEGO models. Create anything you can imagine one brick at a time, or use large-scale landscaping tools to create vast mountain ranges and dot your world with tropical islands. Drop in prefabricated structures to build and customize any world to your liking. Explore using helicopters, dragons, motorbikes or even gorillas and unlock treasures that enhance your gameplay. Watch your creations come to life through characters and creatures that interact with you and each other in unexpected ways.”

Bad North – “Bad North is a charming but brutal real-time tactics roguelite. Defend your idyllic island kingdom against a horde of Viking invaders, as you lead the desperate exodus of your people. Command your loyal subjects to take full tactical advantage of the unique shape of each island. Everything is at stake: fail, and watch the blood of your subjects stain the ground red.

Dirt Rally 2.0 – “DiRT Rally 2.0 dares you to carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage.”

