96-Rated Game Added to Xbox Game Pass Today

Xbox Game Pass has a new game today, and according to Steam user reviews for it, the game is very good. How long the game is set to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it is available via both console and PC. Further, it supports cloud as well. The game in question is called The Rewinder, which is pitched as an adventure puzzle game based on Chinese mythology.

Developed by Misty Mountain Studio and published by Gamera Games back in 2021. That said, it only came to Xbox consoles -- Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- today. Because it has been on Steam for three calendar years though, it has amassed some user reviews. More specifically, it has 5,949 user reviews, 96 percent of which are positive, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, which is the highest you can earn on Steam. How the game is viewed through the critical lens, we don't know, because there is insufficient data to generate a Metacritic score.

"The Rewinder is a 2D puzzle adventure game inspired by traditional Chinese folklore," reads an official blurb about the game. "The game uses pixel art to mimic the aesthetics of Chinese ink paintings. Players will get to meet mythological figures such as the Spirit Wardens, the Ox-head and Horse-face Guardians of the Beyond, and the Tudi Gong (Keeper of the Land)."

Its official description continues: "The player takes on the role of Yun, a "rewinder" who has the ability to enter people's memories and influence their actions. By utilizing "senses" and swaying others' "intentions", he can change history. At the request of the Spirit Wardens, Yun goes to a small village to investigate why a spirit couldn't be reincarnated. The once thriving village has been deserted and filled with resentful spirits, leaving one woman alone in the teahouse. Who's she waiting for? Where did all the other villagers go? What really happened seven years ago?"

As noted, we don't know how long The Rewinder is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass. All we know is it is a limited time. As long as it is available via the subscription service though, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount. In this case, this means only pay $11.99

