Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Too Scared to Play New Horror Game

Many of the top posts this week on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page are about this week's major new addition, which happens to be a horror game. So far this year, horror fans have been treated to the likes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, superb remakes of two superb survival-horror games from yesteryear. This week, the year of horror continued with the release of Amnesia: The Bunker from Frictional Games, which is apparently so scary many Xbox Game Pass subscribers can't muster up the courage to play it.

One of the aforementioned top posts literally shows an Xbox Game Pass subscriber unable to leave a room affraid of the horrors that await them. Another is a post relaying word that the subscriber tried to play the game but couldn't go on because of how scary it was.

"I'm enjoying it so far, definitely nails that oppressive feeling between being stalked by the monster and the scarce resources," reads one of the replies to this post.

For those that don't know: Amnesia: The Bunker is a survival-horror game from Frictional Games that released on June 6 as the fourth installment in the popular Amnesia series. Upon release, the game garnered a 78 on Metacritic, the result of largely favorable reviews. It's not critically acclaimed, but very, very few horror games are. The fact 2023 has already produced two critically acclaimed horror games is more an example of the exception rather than the rule, and to do this, it had to be two remakes.

"Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game from the makers of SOMA and Amnesia," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it's up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience."

