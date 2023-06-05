Xbox Games Showcase Length Revealed

The length of Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Games Showcase has been revealed less than one week before taking place. By most accounts, Xbox has been pretty quiet in recent months when it comes to future titles heading to Xbox Series X/S and PC. While it's known that games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport will be releasing later in 2023, many of the specifics surrounding Xbox's upcoming slate remain shrouded in mystery. Fortunately, given how long this upcoming Xbox Games Showcase will be, it doesn't seem like fans will be left with lingering questions for much longer.

In a message shared on social media, Xbox VP of marketing Aaron Greenberg confirmed that the Xbox Games Showcase will last "roughly two hours" in total. This length also takes into account the Starfield Direct, which is set to be a separate showcase of sorts centered entirely around Bethesda's Starfield. Although it's not known how long the Starfield Direct on its own will be, it seems likely to last less than an hour, which means the majority of this two-hour slate will be taken up by the Xbox Games Showcase.

7 days until our first ever double feature. Roughly two hours of non stop games, games, games, games, and Starfield! 💚🙅🏼‍♂️🎮🚀✨🔥 #XboxShowcase #HoldTheLine👑 https://t.co/yUA5JT6ejl — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) June 4, 2023

Although we now have a length of time for the Xbox Games Showcase, it's still not known exactly what Xbox will be unveiling. Previously, Xbox has announced a number of first-party titles for Xbox Series X and PC that include State of Decay 3, Fable, Avowed, Everwild, Perfect Dark, and Hellblade 2 to name a few. While there's a good chance that we'll get new updates on some of these games in mention this weekend, it's also quite likely that Xbox will spring some brand new announcements on fans as well.

If you didn't already have it jotted down on your calendar, the Xbox Games Showcase will happen on Sunday, June 11 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET. The presentation will be streamed live across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, but you can also keep an eye on our coverage here on ComicBook.com to stay in the loop with all of the biggest announcements from the event.

What are you hoping to see from Microsoft at this week's Xbox Showcase? And do you think that Xbox will meet the big expectations that fans have?