Xbox Deletes Achievement for Possibly the First Time in History

Xbox has completely deleted an achievement from Xbox Live for what may be the first time in history. Xbox is one of the reasons why console gaming is the way it is now. Although PlayStation and other platform holders had online capabilities, it was Xbox Live that really pioneered the way things were done when it came to online gaming on consoles. Xbox 360 really laid the foundation for what we have today with a digital marketplace, profiles, party chat, and probably most notably: achievements. Xbox introduced a system that would reward players for completing challenges in a game, finishing the story, and so on. Historically, there have been a lot of acheivements that are incredibly difficult to achieve because multiplayer servers shut off for the game, they're just naturally difficult, or the achievement is known to bug out and not unlock.

However, it is rare that an achievement exists that simply no one can get. In a game called Homestead Acrana, that was a thing, though. There was a 100 Gamescore achievement known as You Can't Be Too Prepared that required players to craft every item in the game, which may not sound hard for some games, but this game has hundreds of craftable items. As reported by TrueAchievements, there was a recipe for Green Ankle Boots that would not allow players to craft them, even though they had unlocked it, which rendered all of the hard work useless. The achievement is now gone and the 100 Gamerscore it had attached to it has been split up and added to other achievements for Homestead Acrana. TrueAchievements noted that developers don't have the ability to delete achievements from their own games and have to present a strong enough reason for Microsoft to go in and do it itself, making this a very rare case.

Whether or not this will set a precedent for this to happen with other games with buggy achievements or achievements that simply can't be earned anymore remains to be seen. A lot of games prevent player from 100% completion simply due to the fact they have multiplayer achievements that can't be earned because multiplayer has been shut down for said game.

