Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Freebie for Major New Release

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie for a major new release. There are a couple of games everyone in the world is playing right now. If you own a Nintendo Switch, you're likely knee deep in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you don't have a Nintendo Switch there are really only a handful of new games you could be playing right now, and the most notable and likely of these games is Diablo 4, which came out this week via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. That said, only one platform of consoles has a new freebie to coincide with this release.

If you're on Xbox consoles, then you may want to spruce up your console by downloading the new, and free, Diablo 4 dynamic theme. In this case, dyanmic refers to movement. In other words, this isn't a static theme, or, in other words, a static image. It's a moving background, though this movement is subtle.

How long the freebie is set to be available we don't know. That said, the lack of information on this point suggests it's a permanent offer, at least on current Xbox consoles. And it's a free offer. You don't need to fork over any money or be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or have Xbox Live Gold. This freebie is available to everyone, though this could vary from region to region.

As we noted back in April, the Xbox is changing the Series X|S home screen, and in the process, fixing the Xbox Series X|S home screen. Right now, backgrounds are buried underneath a screen of icons and ads, but this is in the process of changing with a new home screen in testing with select Xbox users as we speak. Once the new home screen rolls out to everyone, which should happen sometime in the next few months, this dynamic theme will look even better on your console.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including not just the latest on all three current Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X), but the latest on Xbox Game Pass -- click here. And with the new Xbox event happening this Sunday, expect lots of Xbox news over the next week or so.