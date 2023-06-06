Xbox Game Pass Adds One of This Year's Biggest Horror Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have two new games to play, including a survival horror game that was just released today. 2023 is a great year for horror fans between the already released Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, and the upcoming Alan Wake 2. If you're a fan of horror games you've also been looking forward to Amnesia: The Bunker, which is finally out today after a couple of delays. And it's also available with Xbox Game Pass already.

The fourth installment in the Amnesia series, Amnesia: The Bunker is a survival horror game from Frictional Games, who is best known for the series, as well as SOMA. The Swedish studio also serves as the game's publisher. Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for it.

"Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game from the makers of SOMA and Amnesia," reads an official blurb about the game. "Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it's up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience."

The game's official pitch continues: "Immerse yourself in the multiple ways of tackling survival. In the shoes of the French soldier Henri Clément, you are armed with a revolver gun, a noisy dynamo flashlight, and other scarce supplies to scavenge and craft along the way. With randomization and unpredictable behavior, no play-through is the same. Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.