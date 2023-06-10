Xbox Showcase Leak Spoils Major Reveal

The Xbox Games Showcase is in two days, and some of its surprises and reveals have already started to leak online, including the return of one Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game Xbox fans are desperate to see. Three years ago, Xbox announced and revealed several different games ahead of the release of the pair of Xbox Series consoles to hype the hardware up. One of these games was a reboot of Fable. Since its reveal, the game has not resurfaced in any capacity. All there have been are rumors and scuttlebutt of seroius development issues, which would explain the three-year period of silence. That said, apparently this silence is about to end during the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, VGC Editor and general industry insider Andy Robinson has relayed word that the Xbox showcase is going to be "fablelous." This is all Robinson says. That said, it's all he needs to say. It's a pretty straightforward tease that the Fable game is finally going to resurface. The question now is whether or not it will resurface with any gameplay or a release date. Right now, the game doesn't have even a release window and nothing more to its name than a CGI teaser trailer.

If the game is set to resurface then you'd imagine we will get -- at the very least -- an in-engine look at the game. It may be too early for gameplay, but surely Xbox wouldn't show another CGI trailer after going dark for three years. It's possible, but it would be a miscalculation on the part of Xbox.

As you may know, the game is in development at Playground Games, but not the team at Playground Games that has been releasing Forza Horizon games over the years. Rather, it's a team that has been built from the ground up with new hires. This could explain why the game is taking a while and why it's supposedly run into issues. Creating a team for AAA game development from scratch is a substantial challenege.