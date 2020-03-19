Xbox Game Pass Adds 3 New Games Today

Today, Xbox Game Pass has added not one, not two, but three new games across Xbox One and PC. More specifically, Microsoft has dished out Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One three new games: two 2019 games and one 2017 title. Meanwhile, one of these two 2019 titles is also coming to PC. Unfortunately, at the moment, it’s unclear how long these three games will be in the service. Microsoft does not divulge this information. Sometimes games hang around for years, months, or sometimes only a few weeks. In other words, if one of the games below catches your eye, be sure to download it and boot it up sooner rather than later.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that runs at $10 a month. In other words, it costs $120 a year. However, it can often be found at discounted rates. In addition to constant access to a vast library of games regularly updated, subscribers get extra perks like exclusive discounts and the ability to play some games early. Meanwhile, for an additional $5 a month you can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which comes with its own set of perks, and has an Xbox Live subscription bundled with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All that said, if none of the games below tickle your fancy, don’t fret, there’s plenty of new games dropping this week that may. You can check out these new releases via our latest Out This Week.

The Surge 2

Pitch: “In a bid to survive, explore the sprawling, devastated Jericho City. Fight ferocious threats in brutal, unforgiving combat, slashing and tearing the limbs off your opponents to steal their equipment.”

Platforms: Xbox One and PC

Release Year: 2019

Kona

Pitch: “Northern Canada, 1970. A strange blizzard ravages Atamipek Lake. Step into the shoes of a detective to explore the eerie village, investigate surreal events, and battle the elements to survive. Kona is a chilly interactive tale you won’t soon forget.”

Platforms: Xbox One

Release Year: 2017

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Pitch: “Become an ace pilot and soar through photorealistic skies with full 360 degree movement; down enemy aircraft and experience the thrill of engaging in realistic sorties! Aerial combat has never looked or felt better!”

Platforms: Xbox One

Release Year: 2019