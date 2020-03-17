New Video Games Out This Week: DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing, and More

The game drought is officially over. In fact, in terms of new releases, this is the best week on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One so far this year. More specifically, this week players will slay an army of demons in the most over-the-top way imaginable, bunt like their life depends on it, escape to a deserted island, slay another army of demons, win World War II, and join the 133 mph club. As always, if you're looking for a complete rundown of every single new video game releasing this week on every single platform, this ain't your link. On this link, we don't have that kinda time. What we do have though is the lowdown on every single salient new video game releasing this week. In addition to the newest and hottest debut releases, ports, remasters, and remakes are included, as are meaty DLC releases and expansions. What's not included are minor DLC releases or games releasing into early access. Lastly, while the occasional mobile or Google Stadia game will sneak their way on here, this article is largely focused on traditional console and PC Games. NOTE: Games are ordered in significance, and significance is determined by me, which means there's absolutely zero significance to the ordering.

PICK OF THE WEEK: DOOM ETERNAL Pitch: "Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to stop the final destruction of humanity. Also includes Battlemode, a new 2-vs-1 multiplayer experience in which a fully-armed Doom Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat." Release Date: March 20 Platforms: Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Pitch: "Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round." Release Date: March 20 Platforms: Nintendo Switch

MLB THE SHOW 2020 Pitch: "MLB The Show 20 is what baseball dreams are made of. With new ways to play, greater customization, and more exciting new paths to rake in rewards — this is the biggest and best Show ever. The Show 20 is your ticket to play America’s pastime your way." Release Date: March 17 Platforms: PS4

DOOM 64 Pitch: "Celebrate Doom’s 25th anniversary with the release of Doom 64, originally released in 1997, and now available for the first time on Playstation consoles. As you battle through more than 30 action-packed levels, be on the lookout for enhanced weapons and secrets to help you put an end to the demonic threat." Release Date: March 20 Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

PANZER CORPS 2 Pitch: "Panzer Corps 2 is the ultimate Second World War strategy game! Enjoy the time-proven gameplay formula which has been appreciated by millions of players over the years, brought to a whole new level of refinement up to the latest technical standards." Release Date: March 19 Platforms: PC

LA MULANA 1 & 2 Pitch: "Experience a classic tale of exploration, puzzle-solving, and deadly action! Take control of archaeologist Lemeza Kosugi and navigate through puzzles, traps, and deadly Guardians to claim the Secret Treasure of Life. Will you succeed in unraveling the secrets of La-Mulana, or will you fall victim to the dangers that surround you?" Release Date: March 17 Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

KAMIKO Pitch: "Kamiko is a game styled around Japanese Shinto beliefs. Fight as priestesses and battle against demons while solving puzzles to make your way through the stages. Look no further if you are looking for an arcade action game with a twist!" Release Date: March 19 Platforms: PS4