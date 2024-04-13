Xbox Game Pass Subscribers May Soon Be Able to Enjoy Iconic PS1 Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers may soon be able to enjoy some iconic PS1 games that many PlayStation fans were no doubt playing between 1998 and 2000. That said, none of the games in question were ever playable on any Xbox consoles until they were remade in 2018 and released to multiple platforms, including Xbox One. And it is these versions of the games that look Xbox Game Pass bound.

Taking to X, Xbox-centric account Klobrille notes that recently Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been added to the Microsoft Store for PC alongside Xbox achievements. As Klobrille notes, this indicates a Game Pass release is coming soon. And considering Xbox's recent acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, which owns the publishing right to the series, this makes sense. It's always been a matter of when these classic games would be added, not if. And it turns out the answer to the former is seemingly soon.

For those unfamiliar with Spyro Reignited Trilogy, it is a collection of three remakes of the first three Spyro games: 1998's Spyro the Dragon, 1999's Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage, and 2000's Spyro: Year of the Dragon. All three games were released on the PS1 as exclusives to the consoles by Insomniac Games. And all three are widely associated with the console.

"The original roast master is back," reads an official blurb about the game. "Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there's a realm that needs saving, there's only one dragon to call."

While the three original games were developed by Insomniac Games, the remakes were handled by Toys for Bob, which at the time, was an Activision-owned studio. Released on November 13, 2018, Spyro Reignited Trilogy debuted to Metacritic scores that range from 75 to 83, depending on the platform. And normally you'd have to fork over $39.99 to play the trio of remakes unless you cop the collection on sale. That said, it looks like Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon be able to bypass this fee.