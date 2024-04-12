Xbox Game Pass Users Say Horror Game Leaving in 3 Days Is "One of the Best Stories in Video Games"

Xbox Game Pass users claim a horror game available via the subscription service, but leaving soon, is "one of the best stories in video games." In this case, leaving soon refers to a game leaving on April 15. This means, at the moment of publishing, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC users have three days left to play the horror game in question. Thankfully, the game is roughly only 10 hours long, so this is plenty of time to download, play, and beat the game before it leaves Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, as long as it remains available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase it for $24 rather than $30, thanks to a 20% discount.

As for the horror game in question, it hails from 2015. Upon release, it garnered an 84 on Metacritic, and it is widely considered one of the best horror games of the previous console generation thanks to its great writing, which comes together to create a very good story, something you don't often get in horror games. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the horror game is SOMA from Frictional Games, a Swedish studio best known for the Amnesia series.

"Give SOMA a try before it leaves Game Pass, one of the best stories in video games in my opinion," reads the title of the post, which is one of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page this week, with 200 votes up.

"Agree with that. And if someone doesn't like horror and hiding it's totally fine to play it one the safe mode. The story alone is worth it. Just excellent writing," reads one of the top comments on the post. "As a scientific researcher at the NHV foundation, most of our staff played this game and it was amazing and the science behind all of it is very fascinating and creepy, we love it," reads another comment.

"SOMA is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human," reads an official description of the game. "The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility Pathos-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we're going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?"