Xbox Series X Has a New Game Everybody Can Download for Free

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users has a new game that is available to download for free, no Xbox Game Pass subscription needed. The game in question has been out on Steam since September 2023, but it only came to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles recently. And just like on Steam the game -- which is pitched as an "online social deduction horror game" -- is completely free to download.

Whether the game is worth your time seems up for debate. On Steam, it has a "Mixed" user review score, with only 55 percent of Steam user recommending the game across over 2,000 user reviews. So, public opinion on the free-to-play game seems split down the middle. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the game only has a 48. That said, this is only based on four reviews, which is not a good sample size.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Deceit 2 from developer World Makers, who also published the game. This is the sophomore effort from the studio who debuted back in 2017 with the game's predecessor, Deceit. If you knew about this game, but not that it had a sequel, it is because the first game was far more popular. It was also received far more warmly by consumers and critics alike.

"Deceit 2 is an online social deduction horror game. Inspire fear as the Terror, play detective as the Innocent, or create mayhem as the Cursed," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Trapped with friends and strangers: who can you trust to help you escape?"

"I was kind of on the fence about how I felt about getting this game, and was turned off by the bad reviews prior to when it went free-to-play," reads a newer Steam user review of the game. Once it became free my friend and I decided to give it a shot. It was much better than expected, there seems to be much more complexity (in a good way) than the first game when it comes to trying to figure out who the infected are. The graphics look a lot better, and the game really does give the social deduction game vibe."

