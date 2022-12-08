Xbox Game Pass Reveals Full List of Riot Games Perks, Launch Date

Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on the Xbox Game Pass partnership that was announced back in the summer. A first for a collaboration of its kind, this deal between the two companies would make it so that Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive perks in Riot's various games, games that aren't even on Xbox consoles (for now). The perks are set to go live on December 12th. Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the following perks:

Valorant

All current Agents

Access to every new Agent as soon as they're released

20% Match XP boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress

League of Legends

All 160+ champions

Access to every new champion as soon as they're released

20% XP boost

Legends of Runeterra

All cards in Foundations Set

Teamfight Tactics

1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians

4 Arena Skins available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin that's on a monthly rotation thereafter

League of Legends: Wild Rift (coming in January) unlocked benefits include:

All 80+ champions

Day-one access to every new champion as they're released

20% XP boost

In addition to these perks, players who link their accounts before January 1, 2023 will also receive the following perks for the following games:

Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy

– Pocket Sage Buddy League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key

– Masterwork Chest and Key Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg

– Little Legend Rare Egg Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest

– Random Emote Chest Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest

Marc Merrill, the co-founder and president of Riot Games, said at the time the partnership between Riot Games and Microsoft was announced that more information would be shared about the companies' plans in the coming months, but it's been pretty much radio silence up until this latest reveal. In the Xbox Wire post that announced the collab, Merrill signaled this as an opportunity to welcome Xbox users to Riot's growing catalog of games while also praising Xbox and its Xbox Game Pass service.

"We've always respected Xbox's relentless push to drive gaming forward, and we're proud to add our games to the Xbox catalog through Game Pass," Merrill said. "We're also thrilled to welcome Xbox players into Riot's ecosystem of diverse and passionate gamers across the world."

To receive these perks, players must have the Xbox app installed on their PC. On December 12th when the perks go live, players will have the option to link their Riot Games account with their Xbox Game Pass account. Xbox says that the process should be easy, but players can find out for themselves in a few short days!