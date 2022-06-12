Xbox Game Pass Announces New League of Legends and Valorant Collab

✖

Xbox Game Pass has announced a massive new collaboration with Riot Games, which is the developer behind League of Legends, Valorant, and many others. While this crossover between the two might sound odd given that nearly all of Riot's titles are free-to-play, thanks to Game Pass, subscribers will soon be able to get some rather huge benefits that extend to a number of different games.

Starting later this year, Xbox Game Pass will allow subscribers to unlock all champions in both League of Legends and League of Legends: Wild Rift for no extra cost at all. Additionally, Game Pass subs will also gain access to all agents in Valorant for free as well. This is quite a big deal given that all three of these games in mention currently require players to pay for these characters with either real-world money or in-game currency. While the former would obviously require you to spend money, the latter is often a very time-consuming ordeal, especially in League of Legends which boasts 160 different champions.

Game Pass 🤝 Riot Games



Game Pass 🤝 Riot Games

To go along with unlocking all of these characters in various games, Xbox Game Pass will give some perks to a couple of other games as well. Legends of Runterra will allow players on PC and mobile to unlock the "Foundations Set" for no cost with Game Pass while Teamfight Tactics will give players "select Little Legends."

At this point in time, the main thing we don't know is when these Xbox Game Pass benefits will begin rolling out across all of these titles. Xbox has said that this collab will begin later on in 2022, but we don't currently have a more well-defined launch window. Either way, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop moving forward here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

