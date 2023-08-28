Sea of Stars Metacritic Score Revealed

Reviews for the highly-anticipated indie game Sea of Stars have today started pouring in and it looks like the game is shaping up to be a big hit for Sabotage Studio. By all accounts, 2023 has been a phenomenal year for video games as we've already seen titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, and Diablo 4 release to massive acclaim. And while all of these games in mention are AAA projects, it looks like Sea of Stars could end up being the best indie game of the year.

As of this morning, the initial wave of reviews for Sea of Stars began hitting the internet and they all largely had nothing but positive things to say. When looking at reviews aggregate site Metacritic, Sea of Stars currently boasts an impressive 91/100 score for its PS5 version and an 88/100 on PC. Over on OpenCritic, which is another review aggregate platform, Sea of Stars has a 95/100 score after over 20 reviews from various publications. This puts the game in the 100th percentile of titles that have been reviewed on OpenCritic, which is beyond impressive. No matter how you look at it, Sea of Stars seems to be a very high-quality game that RPG fans should end up loving.

What Is Sea of Stars?

Sea of Stars is the latest release from Sabotage, which is the developer behind 2018's acclaimed indie Metroivania title The Messenger. First announced all the way back in 2020, Sea of Stars was initially unveiled as part of a Kickstarter campaign. The project ended up garnering well over 10 times the amount of money that Sabotage set out to crowdfund, which has since led to many waiting for the game to finally launch. Fortunately, that long wait seems to be worth it as Sabotage seems to have exceeded the lofty hopes and expectations that have been placed on the game for over three years.

"Promising the Sabotage touch in every system, Sea of Stars aims to modernize the classic RPG in terms of turn-based combat, storytelling, exploration and interactions with the environment, while still offering a hearty slice of nostalgia and good old, simple fun," says the game's official description. "It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer."

When Does Sea of Stars Release?

Sea of Stars is finally set to launch tomorrow on Tuesday, August 29, and will be available for virtually every platform. This includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition, Sea of Stars will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its release and will be accessible across the console, cloud, and PC tiers of the subscription platform.