Bethesda's Pete Hines Says Redfall Will "Be a Good Game" Eventually

While most Bethesda fans currently have their eyes on Starfield, some are still wondering about Redfall. Sure, the game performed poorly at launch and players have been flocking away in droves ever since; however, it still occupies a potentially important place in the company's catalog. After all, Redfall launched on Xbox Game Pass, and the service doesn't have as many live service games as Xbox would probably like. Since Bethesda is now a first-party studio for Microsoft, it would stand to reason that it would want to give Redfall every opportunity to turn things around in a similar manner to something like No Man's Sky. Recently, Bethesda's head of publishing essentially confirmed just that.

In a long-ranging interview with gamesindustry.biz, Hines spoke quite a bit about Starfield but was quickly asked about Redfall. "We are the same company that has had launches that didn't go the way we wanted, and we don't quit or abandon stuff just because it didn't start right," Hines said in response to a question about Redfall's rocky start. He then pointed to how the team has previously been successful in putting in the work to bring The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 more into line with the team and its fans' expectations.

"Okay, we didn't get the start we wanted, but it's still a fun game… and we're going to keep working on it," he continued. "We're going to do 60fps. We're going to get it to be a good game because we know, as a first-party studio, Game Pass lives forever. There will be people ten years from now who are going to join Game Pass, and Redfall will be there."

It’s always good to help your neighbors. pic.twitter.com/C6jS48a4DP — Redfall (@playRedfall) August 29, 2023

When you think about it, that makes quite a bit of sense. Sure, Arkane might send the bulk of its team onto whatever is coming next, but Redfall will probably live on Game Pass for quite a while. What will be interesting to pay attention to is whether the updates to the base game will be supplemented with new content. After all, Redfall is a multiplayer-centric game with elements that were obviously implemented with a plan for post-launch content. If Bethesda is able to make those important updates to get Redfall up to snuff, will it also continue to add to the game? Only time will tell.

Hines also took a moment to address whether Redfall's struggles at launch put added pressure on Starfield. He said, "As for pressure on Starfield? There's always pressure with every launch. The pressure is an external thing we keep an eye on, but we don't allow it to be a focus because we have zero control over it. What can we control? We control the game. How good is it? How does it run? How fun is it? Well, then let's do that, and everything else will sort itself out."

Redfall is out now on Xbox and PC. Starfield launches on September 6 on the same platforms, though you can play right now if you order one of the Premium Editions.