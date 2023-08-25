Starfield: Early Access Launch, Preload Times, and More

Starfield's release is nearly here. Developer Bethesda's first game using a new IP in decades has become one of the most-hyped games of 2023, which is saying something in a year with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Diablo 4. It's also going to be one of the largest games we see this year, as Bethesda has become known for delivering massive open worlds. With Starfield finally taking the developer to space, fans can expect the options on offer to be dizzying.

Fortunately, fans can actually get into Starfield a few days early if they order one of the special editions. Both the Premium and Constellation Editions come with early access, making them something you should definitely consider if you're hoping to jump in early. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of Starfield's early access period and everything you need to know about the game's release date.

When Is Starfield Early Access Available?

Starfield's early access period kicks off five days before the full release. That means you'll be able to hop in on September 1 if you buy either the Digital Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade, or the Constellation Edition. The early access isn't the only benefit to buying those editions. You'll also pick up a host of other goodies depending on which edition you get. Plus, for pre-ordering, you'll get access to the Old Mars Skin Pack, which includes three in-game items that should make your first few hours with Starfield much easier.

When Is Starfield's Release Date?

(Photo: Bethesda)

As you probably already deduced, Starfield's release date is September 6. That's just a few weeks away at the time of this writing, so we don't have to wait much longer. Importantly, Bethesda is opening up early preload times to make sure you're able to play Starfield on launch day, no matter what. After all, we've seen how annoying it was for the community to have to wait for Baldur's Gate 3 to download. Bethesda taking this approach, is very smart on its end.

How to Preload Starfield

If you're on Xbox Series X/S, preloads are already available on the platform. The option actually went live on August 17, giving players plenty of time to download the 125 GB game. Over on PC, players will be able to start preloading Starfield on August 30. There, the game is 140 GBs, but most players generally have more space available on PC than on Xbox consoles.

Is Starfield Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

(Photo: Xbox)

Before you run out and buy one of those special editions mentioned above, you'll probably want to check if Starfield is on Game Pass. The good news is that Starfield is indeed coming to Game Pass on day one. If you want to play early, you'll still need to shell out the extra cash, but if you don't mind waiting until September 6, you can grab Bethesda's latest at no extra charge.

While you wait for Starfield to launch on September 6, there's all kinds of content for you to dig into. Not only has Bethesda released a full timeline detailing the universe before the events of the game, but one developer dropped a list of space documentaries for players to watch before diving into Starfield.