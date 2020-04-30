Xbox Game Pass Hits Major Milestone

✖

Xbox Game Pass, the gaming subscription service for Xbox, is seemingly doing quite well as it has been revealed that it has reached and surpassed 10 million subscribers. These figures come from Microsoft's earnings call this week as part of the company's reporting of its quarterly financial results as of March 31st.

In addition to the major milestone for Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft also revealed that Xbox Live clocked in at almost 90 million monthly active users, and the company's game streaming service Project xCloud has "100s of thousands of active users" despite the fact that it's only available in preview.

We saw record engagement in gaming this quarter:

• Xbox Live has nearly 90 million monthly active users

• Xbox Game Pass has more than 10 million subscribers

• Project xCloud has 100s of thousands of active users in preview across 7 countries, with more coming — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) April 29, 2020

Notably, it would appear that these figures are talking about the overall Xbox Game Pass, which is available for both consoles and PC. The service offers a mix of first- and third-party games for a monthly fee, and regularly rotates the latter. Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, is set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass next week. Given the timing of things, one imagines that the giant deal late last year where folks could score a subscription for three months for $1 probably helped boost these numbers, though there's no telling just how many folks kept paying for a subscription after the fact.

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

