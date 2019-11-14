Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Is Its Lowest Price Ever

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundles together Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live. It normally costs $15 a month. So, if you wanted three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it would cost $45. However, right now you can cop three months of the service for just $1. That’s right one single dollar. Microsoft is currently offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at 98% off, saving you $44. That said, if you’re already a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, well the offer doesn’t apply to you. Like previous sales of this ilk, this is only for new members.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass in one package. The latter gives you unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s constantly updated with weekly additions and subtractions. In addition to this, Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive discounts on games and DLC, early access to certain games, and every Xbox Games Studio release at launch. In other words, it quickly pays for itself if you play a lot of games, especially ones published by Microsoft.

Meanwhile, Xbox Live Gold allows you to play games online. It’s the Xbox version of PlayStation Plus. And like PlayStation Plus, it also comes with additional incentives, such as free games every month and regular free trials on some of the biggest games on Xbox One.

If you’re interested in cashing in on this deal or simply want to know more about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then click here. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long Microsoft will be offering this deal, so if you’re interested, make sure to act quick. Usually these type of deals don’t stick around very long.

